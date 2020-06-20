All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019

9477 Questa Pointe

9477 Questa Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

9477 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED HOME W/ FIRE PLACE- PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!! 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beautiful home with new floors, open floor plan, Central A/C and Heat, patio, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the home, walk-in closet and more. Please contact us to view this property.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer
- Central A/C
- Lots Natural Light
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath
- Open Floor Plan
- Walk- in Closet
- Central Heat
- Patio
- Tile Floor
- Attached Garage
- Recessed Lighting
- Dining Room
- Breakfast Nook
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Mirrored Closet
- Carpet
- Fully Fenced Yard
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Granite Counter tops
- Fireplace
- Laminate Wood Floors
- New Carpet
- Alarm System available
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walking distance to mass transit
- Walking distance to restaurants
- Ground Floor Unit
- Corner Unit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Cortina Community Association
- Fitness Room
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Dog run
- Tennis Court

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Cortina Community Association
YEAR BUILT: 1994
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 9477
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, sewer, gas, electric, gardener
- Owner is responsible for trash, HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4717275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9477 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9477 Questa Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9477 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9477 Questa Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9477 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9477 Questa Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9477 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 9477 Questa Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 9477 Questa Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 9477 Questa Pointe offers parking.
Does 9477 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9477 Questa Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9477 Questa Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 9477 Questa Pointe has a pool.
Does 9477 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9477 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9477 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9477 Questa Pointe has units with dishwashers.
