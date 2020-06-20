9477 Questa Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED HOME W/ FIRE PLACE- PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!! 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beautiful home with new floors, open floor plan, Central A/C and Heat, patio, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the home, walk-in closet and more. Please contact us to view this property.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- Central A/C

- Lots Natural Light

- Dual Sinks in Master Bath

- Open Floor Plan

- Walk- in Closet

- Central Heat

- Patio

- Tile Floor

- Attached Garage

- Recessed Lighting

- Dining Room

- Breakfast Nook

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Mirrored Closet

- Carpet

- Fully Fenced Yard

- High Vaulted Ceilings

- Granite Counter tops

- Fireplace

- Laminate Wood Floors

- New Carpet

- Alarm System available

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Walking distance to mass transit

- Walking distance to restaurants

- Ground Floor Unit

- Corner Unit



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Cortina Community Association

- Fitness Room

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Dog run

- Tennis Court



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Cortina Community Association

YEAR BUILT: 1994

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 9477

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay water, sewer, gas, electric, gardener

- Owner is responsible for trash, HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE4717275)