Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:48 PM

939 Coast Boulevard

939 Coast Boulevard · (858) 337-1417
Location

939 Coast Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. Avail July 1+. $12,950 p/mo Jul or Aug short-term. $7,950 p/mo 6-mo+ lease. Celebrity worthy townhome with unobstructed spectacular Ocean and Coastline views from both stories. Heart of the Village location. Shell Beach directly directly across the street, just steps to Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 2 blocks 5-Star Dining, coffee shops, and the finest shopping. 24-hr concierge services, gym, pool, spa, etc. Valet parking avail $125 p/mo each car. Small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Coast Boulevard have any available units?
939 Coast Boulevard has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Coast Boulevard have?
Some of 939 Coast Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Coast Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
939 Coast Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Coast Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Coast Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 939 Coast Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 939 Coast Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 939 Coast Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Coast Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Coast Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 939 Coast Boulevard has a pool.
Does 939 Coast Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 939 Coast Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Coast Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Coast Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
