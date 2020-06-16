939 Coast Boulevard

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. Avail July 1+. $12,950 p/mo Jul or Aug short-term. $7,950 p/mo 6-mo+ lease. Celebrity worthy townhome with unobstructed spectacular Ocean and Coastline views from both stories. Heart of the Village location. Shell Beach directly directly across the street, just steps to Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 2 blocks 5-Star Dining, coffee shops, and the finest shopping. 24-hr concierge services, gym, pool, spa, etc. Valet parking avail $125 p/mo each car. Small dog considered.