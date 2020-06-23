All apartments in San Diego
Location

9364 Twinford Ct, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the Sunset Glen Community. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath single family condo is a must see. Conveniently located to some of the highest rated schools, shopping, and parks.
*Open house Sunday January 20th from 11-2*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9364 Twinford Court have any available units?
9364 Twinford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9364 Twinford Court have?
Some of 9364 Twinford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9364 Twinford Court currently offering any rent specials?
9364 Twinford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9364 Twinford Court pet-friendly?
No, 9364 Twinford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9364 Twinford Court offer parking?
Yes, 9364 Twinford Court does offer parking.
Does 9364 Twinford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9364 Twinford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9364 Twinford Court have a pool?
No, 9364 Twinford Court does not have a pool.
Does 9364 Twinford Court have accessible units?
No, 9364 Twinford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9364 Twinford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9364 Twinford Court has units with dishwashers.
