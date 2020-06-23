Beautiful home in the Sunset Glen Community. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath single family condo is a must see. Conveniently located to some of the highest rated schools, shopping, and parks. *Open house Sunday January 20th from 11-2*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9364 Twinford Court have any available units?
9364 Twinford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9364 Twinford Court have?
Some of 9364 Twinford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9364 Twinford Court currently offering any rent specials?
9364 Twinford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.