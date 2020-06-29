Amenities
935 Harwood - Large 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with Pool!! - LEASING NOW! APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
935 Harwood Street San Diego, CA 92154
San Diego
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,695 per Month, $2,695 Deposit
Beautiful 4br/2ba single level single family home located on a corner lot. This home is in beautiful Otay Mesa/South San Diego and comes with a fenced yard and a pool! Home is equipped with a stove, fridge, and washer & dryer hookups.
Close to Imperial Beach, close to stores and restaurants. E-Z freeway access. Pet's negotiable.
Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: Street & Drive way
Available: 1/19/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325
With breed & weight restrictions
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Text/Call Alyssa (619)822-9032
Pets: accepted with additional deposit $300.00 per cat. $500.00 per dog (dog restrictions apply)
Cal BRE#01317589
