Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 Harwood Street

935 Harwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

935 Harwood Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
935 Harwood - Large 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with Pool!! - LEASING NOW! APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

935 Harwood Street San Diego, CA 92154
San Diego
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,695 per Month, $2,695 Deposit

Beautiful 4br/2ba single level single family home located on a corner lot. This home is in beautiful Otay Mesa/South San Diego and comes with a fenced yard and a pool! Home is equipped with a stove, fridge, and washer & dryer hookups.

Close to Imperial Beach, close to stores and restaurants. E-Z freeway access. Pet's negotiable.

Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: Street & Drive way
Available: 1/19/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325

Other
With breed & weight restrictions
Dogs OK
Cats OK

Text/Call Alyssa (619)822-9032

Pets: accepted with additional deposit $300.00 per cat. $500.00 per dog (dog restrictions apply)

PRE-LEASING NOW! APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
Cal BRE#01317589

(RLNE3240747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Harwood Street have any available units?
935 Harwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Harwood Street have?
Some of 935 Harwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Harwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
935 Harwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Harwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Harwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 935 Harwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 935 Harwood Street offers parking.
Does 935 Harwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Harwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Harwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 935 Harwood Street has a pool.
Does 935 Harwood Street have accessible units?
No, 935 Harwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Harwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Harwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
