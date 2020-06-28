Rent Calculator
935 Genter St.
935 Genter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
935 Genter Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful one bedroom one bath unit in the heart of La Jolla. You are just a couple blocks from the ocean and steps to the village of La Jolla.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 Genter St. have any available units?
935 Genter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 935 Genter St. have?
Some of 935 Genter St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 935 Genter St. currently offering any rent specials?
935 Genter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Genter St. pet-friendly?
No, 935 Genter St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 935 Genter St. offer parking?
No, 935 Genter St. does not offer parking.
Does 935 Genter St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Genter St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Genter St. have a pool?
No, 935 Genter St. does not have a pool.
Does 935 Genter St. have accessible units?
No, 935 Genter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Genter St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Genter St. has units with dishwashers.
