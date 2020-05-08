All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

932 22nd Street

932 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

932 22nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 22nd Street have any available units?
932 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 932 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 932 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 932 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 932 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 932 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 932 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 932 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
