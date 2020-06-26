All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

9318 Galvin Ave

9318 Galvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9318 Galvin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Great Deal for 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in Mira Mesa - Best 4 bedroom Deal in Mira Mesa
High Demand Casablance community
4 bedrooms 2.5 baths house with 2 car garage
Gated community close to all!
House offer everything you've been ask for
Within reach for all shopping and restaurant along Mira Mesa Blvd
Great Hage Elementary school and community park is just next door

Great floor plan with impressive high ceilings
Easy to maintain flooring
Cozy fireplace in our spacious living room
Eat in kitchen with great counter space
Plenty of kitchen cabinet for all your goodies
Easy to maintain yards with sitting bench
Landlord will provide fridge, washer and dryer if you need
Impressed by our huge master bedroom size,
most bedrooms are with walk in closet
this is truly a rare find

Come and check out this gorgeous house before someone take it
Call Top Notch Realty inc.
858-715-0688

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 Galvin Ave have any available units?
9318 Galvin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9318 Galvin Ave have?
Some of 9318 Galvin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9318 Galvin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9318 Galvin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 Galvin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9318 Galvin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9318 Galvin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9318 Galvin Ave offers parking.
Does 9318 Galvin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9318 Galvin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 Galvin Ave have a pool?
No, 9318 Galvin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9318 Galvin Ave have accessible units?
No, 9318 Galvin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 Galvin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9318 Galvin Ave has units with dishwashers.
