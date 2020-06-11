All apartments in San Diego
9317 Pipilo St

9317 Pipilo Street · No Longer Available
Location

9317 Pipilo Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Rancho Penasquitos featuring approximately 1,861 SF of living space over two levels. Large living room, dining & kitchen areas feature laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features ample cabinet space and large bay window overlooking backyard. Dining area has cozy fireplace and backyard access. Separate laundry room near garage includes washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom features extra closet space and attached bathroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub. Large private backyard features trellis and patio. Great location with easy freeway access and close to schools, shops and restaurants!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3025
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider two pets
-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDx53QCtHO8

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Peasquitos
- FLOORING: laminate, carpet, tile
- PARKING: garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: yes
- YARD: yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1989

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: fireplace and security system are as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4838276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Pipilo St have any available units?
9317 Pipilo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 Pipilo St have?
Some of 9317 Pipilo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Pipilo St currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Pipilo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Pipilo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9317 Pipilo St is pet friendly.
Does 9317 Pipilo St offer parking?
Yes, 9317 Pipilo St offers parking.
Does 9317 Pipilo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9317 Pipilo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Pipilo St have a pool?
No, 9317 Pipilo St does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Pipilo St have accessible units?
No, 9317 Pipilo St does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Pipilo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9317 Pipilo St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

