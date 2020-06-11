9317 Pipilo St

Amenities

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Rancho Penasquitos featuring approximately 1,861 SF of living space over two levels. Large living room, dining & kitchen areas feature laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features ample cabinet space and large bay window overlooking backyard. Dining area has cozy fireplace and backyard access. Separate laundry room near garage includes washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom features extra closet space and attached bathroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub. Large private backyard features trellis and patio. Great location with easy freeway access and close to schools, shops and restaurants!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3025

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider two pets

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDx53QCtHO8



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Peasquitos

- FLOORING: laminate, carpet, tile

- PARKING: garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: yes

- YARD: yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1989



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: fireplace and security system are as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



(RLNE4838276)