9296 Columbia Street

This 1 bedroom 1 bath is a cozy place to call home for your short term stay in San Diegos best downtown neighborhood Little Italy. There is a minimum 30 day stay required due to building rules. This residence is a secure building with gated parking which you will have one assigned parking spot. Its nice because your parking space is right next to the elevator to get into the building. This condo is located on the 4th floor. The windows face into the courtyard area and you will have a small peekaboo view of the San Diego harbor and colorful sunsets.



There is a gym located in the building you will have access to and one assigned parking space in a secure underground garage. There is also a nail salon in the building for your convenience.



I will be available upon request during your stay, if you need anything at all please do not hesitate to contact me.