All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9296 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9296 Columbia Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

9296 Columbia Street

9296 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9296 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
This 1 bedroom 1 bath is a cozy place to call home for your short term stay in San Diegos best downtown neighborhood Little Italy. There is a minimum 30 day stay required due to building rules. This residence is a secure building with gated parking which you will have one assigned parking spot. Its nice because your parking space is right next to the elevator to get into the building. This condo is located on the 4th floor. The windows face into the courtyard area and you will have a small peekaboo view of the San Diego harbor and colorful sunsets.

There is a gym located in the building you will have access to and one assigned parking space in a secure underground garage. There is also a nail salon in the building for your convenience.

I will be available upon request during your stay, if you need anything at all please do not hesitate to contact me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9296 Columbia Street have any available units?
9296 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9296 Columbia Street have?
Some of 9296 Columbia Street's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9296 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
9296 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9296 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 9296 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9296 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 9296 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 9296 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9296 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9296 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 9296 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 9296 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 9296 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9296 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9296 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University