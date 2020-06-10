All apartments in San Diego
9264 J Street

9264 J Street · No Longer Available
Location

9264 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Fully furnished, 1BR - 1BA plus den with large private patio, amazing views and a modern kitchen. Security entries for garage and building, includes a parking spot. It has heat and air conditioning, as well as its own washer and dryer. It has a new bed and there is also a rollaway bed. Kitchen is all granite with stainless steel appliances, full equipped, dishwasher, microwave, and bar. All furniture is new. There are large flat screen tvs and wifi.

There is a gym on the second floor and a lobby with comfortable seating, as well as a glass enclosed terrarium. It is a totally secured building with fobs to get in and to enter the elevator to the apt. on the seventh floor. Its a new building and provides a quiet get away from the city noise.

The condo faces west and is located smack in the center of the Gaslamp Quarter; in fact, downstairs, Cafe Sevilla has a restaurant, bar, and free salsa lessons with my friend Walter! It is a block from Petco Park sports stadium and in the center of all that is happening in San Diego. You can walk to the grocery store, Horton Plaza for shopping every possible store, and walk or bicycle along the water to Seaport Village. Its near the famous Balboa Park full of museums, restaurants, and lots of open air activities as well as the zoo nextdoor. You can walk to the trolley or take the bus. And the airport s a two mile cab ride. Parking is available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9264 J Street have any available units?
9264 J Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9264 J Street have?
Some of 9264 J Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9264 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
9264 J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9264 J Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9264 J Street is pet friendly.
Does 9264 J Street offer parking?
Yes, 9264 J Street offers parking.
Does 9264 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9264 J Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9264 J Street have a pool?
No, 9264 J Street does not have a pool.
Does 9264 J Street have accessible units?
No, 9264 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9264 J Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9264 J Street has units with dishwashers.
