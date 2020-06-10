9264 J Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby

Fully furnished, 1BR - 1BA plus den with large private patio, amazing views and a modern kitchen. Security entries for garage and building, includes a parking spot. It has heat and air conditioning, as well as its own washer and dryer. It has a new bed and there is also a rollaway bed. Kitchen is all granite with stainless steel appliances, full equipped, dishwasher, microwave, and bar. All furniture is new. There are large flat screen tvs and wifi.



There is a gym on the second floor and a lobby with comfortable seating, as well as a glass enclosed terrarium. It is a totally secured building with fobs to get in and to enter the elevator to the apt. on the seventh floor. Its a new building and provides a quiet get away from the city noise.



The condo faces west and is located smack in the center of the Gaslamp Quarter; in fact, downstairs, Cafe Sevilla has a restaurant, bar, and free salsa lessons with my friend Walter! It is a block from Petco Park sports stadium and in the center of all that is happening in San Diego. You can walk to the grocery store, Horton Plaza for shopping every possible store, and walk or bicycle along the water to Seaport Village. Its near the famous Balboa Park full of museums, restaurants, and lots of open air activities as well as the zoo nextdoor. You can walk to the trolley or take the bus. And the airport s a two mile cab ride. Parking is available within the building.