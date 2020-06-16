All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

9253 Regents Rd

9253 Regents Road · (858) 922-4546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9253 Regents Road, San Diego, CA 92037
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A411 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare Find and Best location in complex! Top Penthouse floor(with additional security access), End unit with incredible natural light--West facing. 1 Bedroom with DEN with extra high ceilings makes this unit seem larger than it is. Upgraded with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Plantation shutters, Fireplace and balcony. 2 Parking spaces, side by side in secured underground garage. Complex is loaded with Amenities. Resort Style. Owner looking for a 1 year lease. Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9253 Regents Rd have any available units?
9253 Regents Rd has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9253 Regents Rd have?
Some of 9253 Regents Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9253 Regents Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9253 Regents Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9253 Regents Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9253 Regents Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9253 Regents Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9253 Regents Rd does offer parking.
Does 9253 Regents Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9253 Regents Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9253 Regents Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9253 Regents Rd has a pool.
Does 9253 Regents Rd have accessible units?
No, 9253 Regents Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9253 Regents Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9253 Regents Rd has units with dishwashers.
