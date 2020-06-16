9253 Regents Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare Find and Best location in complex! Top Penthouse floor(with additional security access), End unit with incredible natural light--West facing. 1 Bedroom with DEN with extra high ceilings makes this unit seem larger than it is. Upgraded with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Plantation shutters, Fireplace and balcony. 2 Parking spaces, side by side in secured underground garage. Complex is loaded with Amenities. Resort Style. Owner looking for a 1 year lease. Available immediately