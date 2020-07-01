All apartments in San Diego
9159 Hector Ave.

9159 Hector Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9159 Hector Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Must See Serra Mesa Home with gorgeous pool! - Property Id: 244006

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244006
Property Id 244006

(RLNE5640874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9159 Hector Ave. have any available units?
9159 Hector Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9159 Hector Ave. have?
Some of 9159 Hector Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9159 Hector Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9159 Hector Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9159 Hector Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9159 Hector Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9159 Hector Ave. offer parking?
No, 9159 Hector Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9159 Hector Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9159 Hector Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9159 Hector Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9159 Hector Ave. has a pool.
Does 9159 Hector Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9159 Hector Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9159 Hector Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9159 Hector Ave. has units with dishwashers.

