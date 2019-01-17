Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9109 Village Glen Dr.
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9109 Village Glen Dr.
9109 Village Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9109 Village Glen Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9109 Village Glen Dr. have any available units?
9109 Village Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9109 Village Glen Dr. have?
Some of 9109 Village Glen Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9109 Village Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Village Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Village Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9109 Village Glen Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9109 Village Glen Dr. offer parking?
No, 9109 Village Glen Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9109 Village Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9109 Village Glen Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Village Glen Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9109 Village Glen Dr. has a pool.
Does 9109 Village Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9109 Village Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Village Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 Village Glen Dr. has units with dishwashers.
