908 G St. #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

East Village: Two Story Open Urban Loft - Two-Story Urban Loft

Living Area Downstairs, One Bedroom Loft Upstairs

One bedroom, One Bathroom



Featuring:

Concrete Floors

Large Open Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances

Island Countertop/ Bartop

Granite Counters

Large Open Living Area

Patio

Large Bedroom Loft with Closet

Washer/ Dryer in Unit



Gated Community

Gated Parking Space

Very Convenient Location in East Village Downtown San Diego



Close to gym, bars, restaurants, Petco Park, convention center, trolley, etc.



Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history

-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet

- Renter's insurance required

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259 | lvillanueva@ascentpropertymanagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



