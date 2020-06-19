908 G St. #12

Amenities
East Village: Two Story Open Urban Loft - Two-Story Urban Loft
Living Area Downstairs, One Bedroom Loft Upstairs
One bedroom, One Bathroom
Featuring:
Concrete Floors
Large Open Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances
Island Countertop/ Bartop
Granite Counters
Large Open Living Area
Patio
Large Bedroom Loft with Closet
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Gated Community
Gated Parking Space
Very Convenient Location in East Village Downtown San Diego
Close to gym, bars, restaurants, Petco Park, convention center, trolley, etc.
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259 | lvillanueva@ascentpropertymanagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
(RLNE2329609)