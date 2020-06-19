All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 908 G St. #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
908 G St. #12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

908 G St. #12

908 G Street · (760) 828-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

908 G Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 908 G St. #12 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
East Village: Two Story Open Urban Loft - Two-Story Urban Loft
Living Area Downstairs, One Bedroom Loft Upstairs
One bedroom, One Bathroom

Featuring:
Concrete Floors
Large Open Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances
Island Countertop/ Bartop
Granite Counters
Large Open Living Area
Patio
Large Bedroom Loft with Closet
Washer/ Dryer in Unit

Gated Community
Gated Parking Space
Very Convenient Location in East Village Downtown San Diego

Close to gym, bars, restaurants, Petco Park, convention center, trolley, etc.

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259 | lvillanueva@ascentpropertymanagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

(RLNE2329609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 G St. #12 have any available units?
908 G St. #12 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 G St. #12 have?
Some of 908 G St. #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 G St. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
908 G St. #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 G St. #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 G St. #12 is pet friendly.
Does 908 G St. #12 offer parking?
Yes, 908 G St. #12 does offer parking.
Does 908 G St. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 G St. #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 G St. #12 have a pool?
No, 908 G St. #12 does not have a pool.
Does 908 G St. #12 have accessible units?
No, 908 G St. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 908 G St. #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 G St. #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 908 G St. #12?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity