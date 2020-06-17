Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9052 Truman St
9052 Truman St
9052 Truman Street
No Longer Available
9052 Truman Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9052 Truman St have any available units?
9052 Truman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9052 Truman St have?
Some of 9052 Truman St's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9052 Truman St currently offering any rent specials?
9052 Truman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9052 Truman St pet-friendly?
No, 9052 Truman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 9052 Truman St offer parking?
Yes, 9052 Truman St offers parking.
Does 9052 Truman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9052 Truman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9052 Truman St have a pool?
No, 9052 Truman St does not have a pool.
Does 9052 Truman St have accessible units?
No, 9052 Truman St does not have accessible units.
Does 9052 Truman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9052 Truman St does not have units with dishwashers.
