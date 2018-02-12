All apartments in San Diego
9021 Ronda Avenue

9021 Ronda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Ronda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2bath ~1200sf home With designer touches throughout, this home now has a modern look that's ready for your personal touch to make it your home. You will notice the various thoughtful upgrades that all contribute to making this a fantastic living space. Features include: wide welcoming great room, a light and bright master bedroom that opens to a front porch, a sparkling master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, a huge walk-in closet, brand new plumbing and drainage lines, new roof, exterior stucco and paint, popcorn-free ceilings with recess lighting, beautifully redesigned kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white quartz counter-top over expresso cabinets, brand new tiles in both hallway and master bathrooms, exterior patio pads in front and back yards, attached 2-car garage , large spacious backyard. Rent includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Ronda Avenue have any available units?
9021 Ronda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9021 Ronda Avenue have?
Some of 9021 Ronda Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Ronda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Ronda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Ronda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Ronda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Ronda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9021 Ronda Avenue offers parking.
Does 9021 Ronda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Ronda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Ronda Avenue have a pool?
No, 9021 Ronda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Ronda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9021 Ronda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Ronda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9021 Ronda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
