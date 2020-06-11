All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9004 Pimpernel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9004 Pimpernel Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9004 Pimpernel Dr

9004 Pimpernel Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9004 Pimpernel Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

Description

3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Penasquitos! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Rancho Penasquitos! The kitchen comes equipped with microwave, stove, oven and dishwasher. The backyard is fully fenced in and has plenty of room to entertain. This is a must see! Close access to highways 56, 15, and 5. Minutes to Canyon View Elementary and Penasquitos Creek Park. Schools include Mesa Verde Middle School and Westview High School in award winning Poway Unified School District. Nearby Canyonside Recreational Park and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve hiking trails. Shopping including Vons, CVS, Rite Aid, Starbucks, Costco, etc. all within close proximity. Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Pimpernel Dr have any available units?
9004 Pimpernel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 Pimpernel Dr have?
Some of 9004 Pimpernel Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Pimpernel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Pimpernel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Pimpernel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 Pimpernel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Dr offer parking?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Dr have a pool?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Dr have accessible units?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Pimpernel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9004 Pimpernel Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity