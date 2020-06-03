Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:41 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr
8986 Adobe Bluffs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8986 Adobe Bluffs Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have any available units?
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have?
Some of 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr offers parking.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr has a pool.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have accessible units?
No, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University