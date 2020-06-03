All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:41 PM

8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr

8986 Adobe Bluffs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8986 Adobe Bluffs Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have any available units?
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have?
Some of 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr offers parking.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr has a pool.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have accessible units?
No, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8986 Adobe Bluffs Dr has units with dishwashers.
