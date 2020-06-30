Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8971 Earhart.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8971 Earhart
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8971 Earhart
8971 Earhart Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8971 Earhart Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8971 Earhart have any available units?
8971 Earhart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8971 Earhart have?
Some of 8971 Earhart's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8971 Earhart currently offering any rent specials?
8971 Earhart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8971 Earhart pet-friendly?
No, 8971 Earhart is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8971 Earhart offer parking?
Yes, 8971 Earhart offers parking.
Does 8971 Earhart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8971 Earhart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8971 Earhart have a pool?
No, 8971 Earhart does not have a pool.
Does 8971 Earhart have accessible units?
No, 8971 Earhart does not have accessible units.
Does 8971 Earhart have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8971 Earhart has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University