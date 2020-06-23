All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

8967 January Place

8967 January Place · No Longer Available
Location

8967 January Place, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Family Home For Rent conveniently located near the UTC mall, has great access to I-5, I-805 and CA-52 and close to UCSD. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a heated pool and spa, tropical backyard, solar energy system and central air conditioning and heating. Hardwood floors downstairs. The open kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural light, and an island counter for extra seating. Included kitchen appliances: fridge, microwave, double oven, range top. French doors in the dining area and living room, provide great light, airflow and views of the pool. High ceilings in the family room and master bedroom give an open and spacious feeling. The master has custom closets, travertine bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and tile shower. Wood deck off the master bedroom overlooks the backyard pool, spa, and tropical landscaping. Smart home integrations allow you to control your lights, heating, air conditioning, door locks remotely from your phone or smart-home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Attached 2-car garage has a 240V EV charging outlet. Landscaping and pool maintenance provided by landlord. Residents responsible for all utilities.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1101742
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $5,825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8967 January Place have any available units?
8967 January Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8967 January Place have?
Some of 8967 January Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8967 January Place currently offering any rent specials?
8967 January Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8967 January Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8967 January Place is pet friendly.
Does 8967 January Place offer parking?
Yes, 8967 January Place offers parking.
Does 8967 January Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8967 January Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8967 January Place have a pool?
Yes, 8967 January Place has a pool.
Does 8967 January Place have accessible units?
No, 8967 January Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8967 January Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8967 January Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
