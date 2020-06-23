8967 January Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Single Family Home For Rent conveniently located near the UTC mall, has great access to I-5, I-805 and CA-52 and close to UCSD. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a heated pool and spa, tropical backyard, solar energy system and central air conditioning and heating. Hardwood floors downstairs. The open kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural light, and an island counter for extra seating. Included kitchen appliances: fridge, microwave, double oven, range top. French doors in the dining area and living room, provide great light, airflow and views of the pool. High ceilings in the family room and master bedroom give an open and spacious feeling. The master has custom closets, travertine bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and tile shower. Wood deck off the master bedroom overlooks the backyard pool, spa, and tropical landscaping. Smart home integrations allow you to control your lights, heating, air conditioning, door locks remotely from your phone or smart-home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Attached 2-car garage has a 240V EV charging outlet. Landscaping and pool maintenance provided by landlord. Residents responsible for all utilities.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1101742

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $5,825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.