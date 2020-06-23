Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
8939 Lombard Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8939 Lombard Street
8939 Lombard Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
8939 Lombard Place, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very popular location - Borders The Marina / Cow Hollow areas of San Francisco - Walk to the Bay and see the Golden Gate Bridge - Easy Access to Downtown and Freeways 101 and 280!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8939 Lombard Street have any available units?
8939 Lombard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 8939 Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Lombard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Lombard Street pet-friendly?
No, 8939 Lombard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8939 Lombard Street offer parking?
No, 8939 Lombard Street does not offer parking.
Does 8939 Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8939 Lombard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 8939 Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 8939 Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 8939 Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8939 Lombard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8939 Lombard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8939 Lombard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
