Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

889 W Date Street #402

889 Date St · No Longer Available
Location

889 Date St, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Beautiful Loft condo available immediately! Amenities aplenty, views and easy freeway access! - Beautiful, updated, open & airy Aloft condo with balconies available for immediate move in! Treetop views of Cortez Hill & super convenient yet tucked away location. This home has beautiful engineered wood floors throughout, high ceilings & west facing balconies. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, including induction stove and over stove mounted microwave. The kitchen has an open flow to the living room with views and a balcony. There are no shared side walls, in addition to the sound proofing in the complex being top notch.
The home can be adjusted with the Nest thermometer. Ther is a great barn door to the closet holding the full sized stackable washer & dryer. The second bedroom has a Jack & Jill entry to the second bedroom and the kitchen. The sunny master is West facing with a balcony and ensuite bathroom with bathtub.

The parking is 2 spots, with a lift. There is also bicycle storage.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

Utilities: water, sewer & trash included
Pet Policy: pets upon approval, $35/month per pet additional rent
Lease Term: 11 month lease term
Parking: Two parking spots, lift system

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE5703768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

