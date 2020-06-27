8845 Sparren Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL BLACK MOUNTAIN HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, VAULTED CEILINGS!! ACT NOW! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home, with vaulted ceilings, hard wood floor and new carpet. Fantastic location near the 56 freeway, and within 20 minutes of the beach! 3 car garage, private back yard, and beautiful neighborhood!!!! Act today, it wont last long!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Microwave, Refrigerator in Kitchen, Refrigerator in Garage, Single Oven, Dishwasher

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Water Softener

- Laundry Room

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Fireplace

- Enclosed Backyard

- Formal Dining Room

- Living Room and Sitting Room



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Private Driveway 3 Car, 3 Car Attached Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1989

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

- No Pets



