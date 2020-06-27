All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8845 Sparren Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8845 Sparren Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

8845 Sparren Way

8845 Sparren Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8845 Sparren Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL BLACK MOUNTAIN HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, VAULTED CEILINGS!! ACT NOW! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home, with vaulted ceilings, hard wood floor and new carpet. Fantastic location near the 56 freeway, and within 20 minutes of the beach! 3 car garage, private back yard, and beautiful neighborhood!!!! Act today, it wont last long!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Microwave, Refrigerator in Kitchen, Refrigerator in Garage, Single Oven, Dishwasher
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Water Softener
- Laundry Room
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Fireplace
- Enclosed Backyard
- Formal Dining Room
- Living Room and Sitting Room

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway 3 Car, 3 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1989
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- No Pets

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5000361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8845 Sparren Way have any available units?
8845 Sparren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8845 Sparren Way have?
Some of 8845 Sparren Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8845 Sparren Way currently offering any rent specials?
8845 Sparren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8845 Sparren Way pet-friendly?
No, 8845 Sparren Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8845 Sparren Way offer parking?
Yes, 8845 Sparren Way offers parking.
Does 8845 Sparren Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8845 Sparren Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8845 Sparren Way have a pool?
No, 8845 Sparren Way does not have a pool.
Does 8845 Sparren Way have accessible units?
No, 8845 Sparren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8845 Sparren Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8845 Sparren Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University