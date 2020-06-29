All apartments in San Diego
8843 Gold Coast Drive

8843 Gold Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8843 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. This home has upgraded hard wood flooring, large 12" tile in the kitchen and dining room areas, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and more. There is a very large family/ bonus room off of the eat in kitchen with many windows and a sliding glass door that opens to a back patio area. Washer and Dryer are included with the home.Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8843 Gold Coast Drive have any available units?
8843 Gold Coast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8843 Gold Coast Drive have?
Some of 8843 Gold Coast Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 Gold Coast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8843 Gold Coast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 Gold Coast Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8843 Gold Coast Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8843 Gold Coast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8843 Gold Coast Drive offers parking.
Does 8843 Gold Coast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8843 Gold Coast Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 Gold Coast Drive have a pool?
No, 8843 Gold Coast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8843 Gold Coast Drive have accessible units?
No, 8843 Gold Coast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 Gold Coast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8843 Gold Coast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
