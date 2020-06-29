8843 Gold Coast Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. This home has upgraded hard wood flooring, large 12" tile in the kitchen and dining room areas, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and more. There is a very large family/ bonus room off of the eat in kitchen with many windows and a sliding glass door that opens to a back patio area. Washer and Dryer are included with the home.Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.