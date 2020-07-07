All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM

8830 Capcano Road

8830 Capcano Road · No Longer Available
Location

8830 Capcano Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 Capcano Road have any available units?
8830 Capcano Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8830 Capcano Road have?
Some of 8830 Capcano Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8830 Capcano Road currently offering any rent specials?
8830 Capcano Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 Capcano Road pet-friendly?
No, 8830 Capcano Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8830 Capcano Road offer parking?
No, 8830 Capcano Road does not offer parking.
Does 8830 Capcano Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8830 Capcano Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 Capcano Road have a pool?
Yes, 8830 Capcano Road has a pool.
Does 8830 Capcano Road have accessible units?
No, 8830 Capcano Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 Capcano Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8830 Capcano Road has units with dishwashers.

