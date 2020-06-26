8802 Glenhaven St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BR / 2 BA Single Story Home in Serra Mesa - Single Story Home located in San Diego with a 2 car garage and RV parking.



This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.



The property comes with forced heating, ceiling fan and the living room has a wood burning fireplace. The washer and dryer are provided for tenants use (as is condition). Fenced backyard with a patio, a small pet (30 lbs max) okay on approval with an additional deposit required.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry this is a non smoking property.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



