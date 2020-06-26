All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
8802 Glenhaven St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

8802 Glenhaven St

8802 Glenhaven Street · No Longer Available
Location

8802 Glenhaven Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BR / 2 BA Single Story Home in Serra Mesa - Single Story Home located in San Diego with a 2 car garage and RV parking.

This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.

The property comes with forced heating, ceiling fan and the living room has a wood burning fireplace. The washer and dryer are provided for tenants use (as is condition). Fenced backyard with a patio, a small pet (30 lbs max) okay on approval with an additional deposit required.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry this is a non smoking property.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4945172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Glenhaven St have any available units?
8802 Glenhaven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 Glenhaven St have?
Some of 8802 Glenhaven St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 Glenhaven St currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Glenhaven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Glenhaven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 Glenhaven St is pet friendly.
Does 8802 Glenhaven St offer parking?
Yes, 8802 Glenhaven St offers parking.
Does 8802 Glenhaven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 Glenhaven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Glenhaven St have a pool?
No, 8802 Glenhaven St does not have a pool.
Does 8802 Glenhaven St have accessible units?
No, 8802 Glenhaven St does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 Glenhaven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8802 Glenhaven St has units with dishwashers.
