Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
878 Thomas
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
878 Thomas
878 Thomas Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
878 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Buy-SellSanDiego.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 878 Thomas have any available units?
878 Thomas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 878 Thomas currently offering any rent specials?
878 Thomas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Thomas pet-friendly?
No, 878 Thomas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 878 Thomas offer parking?
No, 878 Thomas does not offer parking.
Does 878 Thomas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Thomas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Thomas have a pool?
No, 878 Thomas does not have a pool.
Does 878 Thomas have accessible units?
No, 878 Thomas does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Thomas have units with dishwashers?
No, 878 Thomas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 878 Thomas have units with air conditioning?
No, 878 Thomas does not have units with air conditioning.
