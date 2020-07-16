All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:31 AM

8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1

8755 Gilman Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8755 Gilman Dr, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished $2450/mnth Great 2bed/1bath 843 sq/ft 1st floor La Jolla condo close to UCSD, shops,Trader Joes. Hardwood throughout, laundry in unit, small patio, storage closet. 1 car detached garage+additional parking spot (2 spots total). Community pool. Water/trash included, tenant responsible for SDGE, interenet/cable, condo doesnt have A/C.

Credit check, 2.5 x rent in verifiable income
small pet considered with owner approval.

available Sept 1st (do not disturb tenants)

questions/showings contact Andrew : cap204@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 have any available units?
8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 have?
Some of 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 offers parking.
Does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 has a pool.
Does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University