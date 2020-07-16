8755 Gilman Drive #B - 1

Amenities
Unfurnished $2450/mnth Great 2bed/1bath 843 sq/ft 1st floor La Jolla condo close to UCSD, shops,Trader Joes. Hardwood throughout, laundry in unit, small patio, storage closet. 1 car detached garage+additional parking spot (2 spots total). Community pool. Water/trash included, tenant responsible for SDGE, interenet/cable, condo doesnt have A/C.
Credit check, 2.5 x rent in verifiable income
small pet considered with owner approval.
available Sept 1st (do not disturb tenants)
questions/showings contact Andrew : cap204@gmail.com