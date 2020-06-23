Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 875 W San Ysidro Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
875 W San Ysidro Blvd
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
875 W San Ysidro Blvd
875 West San Ysidro Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
San Ysidro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
875 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great 1BR/1BA centrally located condo in a gated community in San Ysidro. Newer paint, laminate floors and newly remodeled bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Perfect as a starter home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd have any available units?
875 W San Ysidro Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd have?
Some of 875 W San Ysidro Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 875 W San Ysidro Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
875 W San Ysidro Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 W San Ysidro Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 875 W San Ysidro Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd offer parking?
No, 875 W San Ysidro Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 W San Ysidro Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 875 W San Ysidro Blvd has a pool.
Does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd have accessible units?
No, 875 W San Ysidro Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 875 W San Ysidro Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 W San Ysidro Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University