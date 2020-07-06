Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM
1 of 11
875 Narwhal Street
875 Narwhal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
875 Narwhal Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/2-Car Garage - KOB: Key available for check-out Mon-Fri, 930am-4pm with valid photo ID Lic#00364725 www.mymcnally.com
(RLNE5181952)
