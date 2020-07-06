All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 875 Narwhal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
875 Narwhal Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

875 Narwhal Street

875 Narwhal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

875 Narwhal Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/2-Car Garage - KOB: Key available for check-out Mon-Fri, 930am-4pm with valid photo ID Lic#00364725 www.mymcnally.com

(RLNE5181952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Narwhal Street have any available units?
875 Narwhal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Narwhal Street have?
Some of 875 Narwhal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Narwhal Street currently offering any rent specials?
875 Narwhal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Narwhal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Narwhal Street is pet friendly.
Does 875 Narwhal Street offer parking?
Yes, 875 Narwhal Street offers parking.
Does 875 Narwhal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 Narwhal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Narwhal Street have a pool?
No, 875 Narwhal Street does not have a pool.
Does 875 Narwhal Street have accessible units?
No, 875 Narwhal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Narwhal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Narwhal Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University