Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

8744 Joeve Ct Available 02/01/20 Beautiful single-story home with a pool - Yes This beautiful open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath lovely yard with a pool on a cul-de-sac. All upgraded stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Wood and travertine floors. Close to Grossmont College. Easy freeway access shopping parks schools not far to Mission Valley downtown airport and much more.



Contact Julie 619-279-1008



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4555555)