8744 Joeve Ct Available 02/01/20 Beautiful single-story home with a pool - Yes This beautiful open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath lovely yard with a pool on a cul-de-sac. All upgraded stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Wood and travertine floors. Close to Grossmont College. Easy freeway access shopping parks schools not far to Mission Valley downtown airport and much more.
Contact Julie 619-279-1008
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4555555)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
