Last updated December 15 2019 at 1:49 PM

8692 Via Mallorca

8692 Via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Location

8692 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8692 Via Mallorca have any available units?
8692 Via Mallorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8692 Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8692 Via Mallorca's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8692 Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8692 Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8692 Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8692 Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8692 Via Mallorca offer parking?
No, 8692 Via Mallorca does not offer parking.
Does 8692 Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8692 Via Mallorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8692 Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8692 Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8692 Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8692 Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8692 Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8692 Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.
