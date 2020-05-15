All apartments in San Diego
869 Opal St-1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

869 Opal St-1

869 Opal St · No Longer Available
Location

869 Opal St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is back half of a traditional PB duplex. 1BR/1BA with a garage and backyard. One block east of Mission and another block to Tourmaline Surf Park. In unit washer/dryer.
2 Unit MFU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Opal St-1 have any available units?
869 Opal St-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 869 Opal St-1 have?
Some of 869 Opal St-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Opal St-1 currently offering any rent specials?
869 Opal St-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Opal St-1 pet-friendly?
No, 869 Opal St-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 869 Opal St-1 offer parking?
Yes, 869 Opal St-1 offers parking.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Opal St-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have a pool?
No, 869 Opal St-1 does not have a pool.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have accessible units?
No, 869 Opal St-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 869 Opal St-1 does not have units with dishwashers.

