869 Opal St-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is back half of a traditional PB duplex. 1BR/1BA with a garage and backyard. One block east of Mission and another block to Tourmaline Surf Park. In unit washer/dryer.

2 Unit MFU