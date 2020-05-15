Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 869 Opal St-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
869 Opal St-1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
869 Opal St-1
869 Opal St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
869 Opal St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is back half of a traditional PB duplex. 1BR/1BA with a garage and backyard. One block east of Mission and another block to Tourmaline Surf Park. In unit washer/dryer.
2 Unit MFU
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 869 Opal St-1 have any available units?
869 Opal St-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 869 Opal St-1 have?
Some of 869 Opal St-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 869 Opal St-1 currently offering any rent specials?
869 Opal St-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Opal St-1 pet-friendly?
No, 869 Opal St-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 869 Opal St-1 offer parking?
Yes, 869 Opal St-1 offers parking.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Opal St-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have a pool?
No, 869 Opal St-1 does not have a pool.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have accessible units?
No, 869 Opal St-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Opal St-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 869 Opal St-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University