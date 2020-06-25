Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning

8669 Keystone Ct. Available 04/02/20 3 Bedroom Single Story House in Mira Mesa - - Cul De Sac Location

- Large Yard

- Central Heat and A/C

- Wood Flooring Throughout

- Dual Pane Vinyl Windows

- Frig Included

- Washer/Dryer Included

- 2 Car Garage

- Single Story



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4858160)