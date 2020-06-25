All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8669 Keystone Ct.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

8669 Keystone Ct.

8669 Keystone Court · No Longer Available
Location

8669 Keystone Court, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8669 Keystone Ct. Available 04/02/20 3 Bedroom Single Story House in Mira Mesa - - Cul De Sac Location
- Large Yard
- Central Heat and A/C
- Wood Flooring Throughout
- Dual Pane Vinyl Windows
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- 2 Car Garage
- Single Story

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4858160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8669 Keystone Ct. have any available units?
8669 Keystone Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8669 Keystone Ct. have?
Some of 8669 Keystone Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8669 Keystone Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8669 Keystone Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8669 Keystone Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 8669 Keystone Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8669 Keystone Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8669 Keystone Ct. offers parking.
Does 8669 Keystone Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8669 Keystone Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8669 Keystone Ct. have a pool?
No, 8669 Keystone Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 8669 Keystone Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8669 Keystone Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8669 Keystone Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8669 Keystone Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
