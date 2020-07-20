Rent Calculator
8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 PM
8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD
8661 Lake Murray Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
8661 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8661 LAKE MURRAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
