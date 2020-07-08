Rent Calculator
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM
8642 Villa La Jolla
8642 Villa La Jolla Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8642 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8642 Villa La Jolla have any available units?
8642 Villa La Jolla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8642 Villa La Jolla have?
Some of 8642 Villa La Jolla's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8642 Villa La Jolla currently offering any rent specials?
8642 Villa La Jolla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8642 Villa La Jolla pet-friendly?
No, 8642 Villa La Jolla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8642 Villa La Jolla offer parking?
No, 8642 Villa La Jolla does not offer parking.
Does 8642 Villa La Jolla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8642 Villa La Jolla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8642 Villa La Jolla have a pool?
Yes, 8642 Villa La Jolla has a pool.
Does 8642 Villa La Jolla have accessible units?
No, 8642 Villa La Jolla does not have accessible units.
Does 8642 Villa La Jolla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8642 Villa La Jolla has units with dishwashers.
