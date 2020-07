Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Premium ridgeline location in this complex with canyon and mountain views! Updated kitchen and bath with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, newer paint and carpet, storage off of patio area and one covered carport space. Community features pool/spa, exercise room, clubhouse and multiple laundry facilities. Walking distance to shopping and easy freeway access. Close to UCSD, hospitals and beaches.