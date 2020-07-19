Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:04 PM
8640 Via Mallorca
8640 via Mallorca
·
No Longer Available
Location
8640 via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8640 Via Mallorca have any available units?
8640 Via Mallorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8640 Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8640 Via Mallorca's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8640 Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8640 Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8640 Via Mallorca offer parking?
No, 8640 Via Mallorca does not offer parking.
Does 8640 Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Via Mallorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8640 Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8640 Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8640 Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8640 Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.
