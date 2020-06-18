Rent Calculator
8639 Summerdale Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8639 Summerdale Road
8639 Summerdale Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8639 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8639 Summerdale Road have any available units?
8639 Summerdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 8639 Summerdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
8639 Summerdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 Summerdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8639 Summerdale Road offer parking?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 8639 Summerdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 Summerdale Road have a pool?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 8639 Summerdale Road have accessible units?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 Summerdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8639 Summerdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8639 Summerdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
