Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

8626 Glenhaven St Available 06/24/19 3 Bed/2Bath Single Story Home located in Serra Mesa - Single story home with a 2-car garage and room for RV parking located in San Diego. Centrally located to shopping and freeway access.



This home has vinyl plank flooring throughout, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and dishwasher. There is also a small dining area in the kitchen.



Central air conditioning, forced heating available and a wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups available, large fenced backyard with a patio. Trash Paid.



Renters insurance required upon move-in. No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3699472)