Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:14 PM

8626 Glenhaven St

8626 Glenhaven St · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Glenhaven St, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8626 Glenhaven St Available 06/24/19 3 Bed/2Bath Single Story Home located in Serra Mesa - Single story home with a 2-car garage and room for RV parking located in San Diego. Centrally located to shopping and freeway access.

This home has vinyl plank flooring throughout, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and dishwasher. There is also a small dining area in the kitchen.

Central air conditioning, forced heating available and a wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups available, large fenced backyard with a patio. Trash Paid.

Renters insurance required upon move-in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3699472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Glenhaven St have any available units?
8626 Glenhaven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 Glenhaven St have?
Some of 8626 Glenhaven St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Glenhaven St currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Glenhaven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Glenhaven St pet-friendly?
No, 8626 Glenhaven St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8626 Glenhaven St offer parking?
Yes, 8626 Glenhaven St offers parking.
Does 8626 Glenhaven St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Glenhaven St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Glenhaven St have a pool?
No, 8626 Glenhaven St does not have a pool.
Does 8626 Glenhaven St have accessible units?
No, 8626 Glenhaven St does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Glenhaven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8626 Glenhaven St has units with dishwashers.
