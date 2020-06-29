All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

8623 Via Mallorca

8623 Via Mallorca · (858) 349-8494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8623 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Furnished,exquisitely maintained 8-10 month single level rental. Rare, top floor, 2 BR, 2 Bath "A" plan at Cape La Jolla Gardens. Large, open living room/dining room separating two bedrooms. Sparkling white tiled kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Secluded, quietly tucked away in cul de sac - tree top views! South facing, sunny Balcony patio. A/C, W/D, Refrig., 2 Single Car Garages. Comm. Pool/Spas and Exercise Room. - walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Theaters, UCSD Shuttle, Restaurants, and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 Via Mallorca have any available units?
8623 Via Mallorca has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8623 Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8623 Via Mallorca's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8623 Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8623 Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8623 Via Mallorca offer parking?
Yes, 8623 Via Mallorca offers parking.
Does 8623 Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8623 Via Mallorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8623 Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8623 Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8623 Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8623 Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.
