8623 Via Mallorca

Amenities
Furnished,exquisitely maintained 8-10 month single level rental. Rare, top floor, 2 BR, 2 Bath "A" plan at Cape La Jolla Gardens. Large, open living room/dining room separating two bedrooms. Sparkling white tiled kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Secluded, quietly tucked away in cul de sac - tree top views! South facing, sunny Balcony patio. A/C, W/D, Refrig., 2 Single Car Garages. Comm. Pool/Spas and Exercise Room. - walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Theaters, UCSD Shuttle, Restaurants, and park.