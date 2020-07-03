Rent Calculator
862 Picador
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
1 of 7
862 Picador
862 Picador Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
862 Picador Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 862 Picador have any available units?
862 Picador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 862 Picador currently offering any rent specials?
862 Picador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Picador pet-friendly?
No, 862 Picador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 862 Picador offer parking?
No, 862 Picador does not offer parking.
Does 862 Picador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 Picador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Picador have a pool?
No, 862 Picador does not have a pool.
Does 862 Picador have accessible units?
No, 862 Picador does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Picador have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 Picador does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 862 Picador have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 Picador does not have units with air conditioning.
