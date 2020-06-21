8614 Villa La Jolla Dr

Amenities
No Showings Until Mid June. Exceptional Value. Lovely townhouse soaring ceilings 7 lots of natural light. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops and travertine floors. Soaring hi ceilings in the living room. Resort like community with lap sized pool large outdoor patio areas for entertaining, tennis courts & mature palm trees. Tasteful updates through out. Spacious townhouse over 1,000 square feet, attached over-sized 1 car garage, spacious private deck & gorgeous canyon views from Kitchen window.