Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:53 AM

8614 Villa La Jolla Dr

8614 Villa La Jolla Drive · (858) 356-8208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8614 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
No Showings Until Mid June. Exceptional Value. Lovely townhouse soaring ceilings 7 lots of natural light. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops and travertine floors. Soaring hi ceilings in the living room. Resort like community with lap sized pool large outdoor patio areas for entertaining, tennis courts & mature palm trees. Tasteful updates through out. Spacious townhouse over 1,000 square feet, attached over-sized 1 car garage, spacious private deck & gorgeous canyon views from Kitchen window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr have any available units?
8614 Villa La Jolla Dr has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr have?
Some of 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Villa La Jolla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr does offer parking.
Does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr has a pool.
Does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr have accessible units?
No, 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Villa La Jolla Dr has units with dishwashers.
