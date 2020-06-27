All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8607 Hebrides Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8607 Hebrides Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

8607 Hebrides Drive

8607 Hebrides Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8607 Hebrides Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Single Story House in Mira Mesa - - New Carpet
- Freshly Painted Inside and Out
- New Blinds Throughout Property
- 2 Car Garage
- Fenced Yard
- New Dishwasher
- Walking Distance to Mason Elementary School

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5083423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Hebrides Drive have any available units?
8607 Hebrides Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8607 Hebrides Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Hebrides Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Hebrides Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8607 Hebrides Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8607 Hebrides Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8607 Hebrides Drive offers parking.
Does 8607 Hebrides Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 Hebrides Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Hebrides Drive have a pool?
No, 8607 Hebrides Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8607 Hebrides Drive have accessible units?
No, 8607 Hebrides Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Hebrides Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8607 Hebrides Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8607 Hebrides Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8607 Hebrides Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University