Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

860 Turquoise

860 Turquoise Street · (619) 200-5545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

860 Turquoise Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No expense spared in this newly updated North PB condo three blocks to the beach! New luxury vinyl flooring, fresh designer paint throughout, Legrand Adorne light switches & outlets, solar roller blinds, electric fireplace, LED canned lights, Nest smoke detector w/night light, new hardware & lighting fixtures, bathroom remodeled w/ bluetooth music exhaust fan, tiled walls, new toilet, Euro-style vanity with Philip Jefferies wall coverings and Kohler cast iron shower. One secured parking space in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 860 Turquoise have any available units?
860 Turquoise has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Turquoise have?
Some of 860 Turquoise's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Turquoise currently offering any rent specials?
860 Turquoise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Turquoise pet-friendly?
No, 860 Turquoise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 860 Turquoise offer parking?
Yes, 860 Turquoise offers parking.
Does 860 Turquoise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Turquoise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Turquoise have a pool?
Yes, 860 Turquoise has a pool.
Does 860 Turquoise have accessible units?
No, 860 Turquoise does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Turquoise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Turquoise has units with dishwashers.

