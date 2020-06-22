860 Turquoise

Amenities
No expense spared in this newly updated North PB condo three blocks to the beach! New luxury vinyl flooring, fresh designer paint throughout, Legrand Adorne light switches & outlets, solar roller blinds, electric fireplace, LED canned lights, Nest smoke detector w/night light, new hardware & lighting fixtures, bathroom remodeled w/ bluetooth music exhaust fan, tiled walls, new toilet, Euro-style vanity with Philip Jefferies wall coverings and Kohler cast iron shower. One secured parking space in garage.