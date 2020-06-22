All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 860 Turquoise.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
860 Turquoise
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:18 AM

860 Turquoise

860 Turquoise Street · (619) 200-5545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

860 Turquoise Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No expense spared in this newly updated North PB condo three blocks to the beach! New luxury vinyl flooring, fresh designer paint throughout, Legrand Adorne light switches & outlets, solar roller blinds, electric fireplace, LED canned lights, Nest smoke detector w/night light, new hardware & lighting fixtures, bathroom remodeled w/ bluetooth music exhaust fan, tiled walls, new toilet, Euro-style vanity with Philip Jefferies wall coverings and Kohler cast iron shower. One secured parking space in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Turquoise have any available units?
860 Turquoise has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Turquoise have?
Some of 860 Turquoise's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Turquoise currently offering any rent specials?
860 Turquoise isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Turquoise pet-friendly?
No, 860 Turquoise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 860 Turquoise offer parking?
Yes, 860 Turquoise does offer parking.
Does 860 Turquoise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Turquoise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Turquoise have a pool?
Yes, 860 Turquoise has a pool.
Does 860 Turquoise have accessible units?
No, 860 Turquoise does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Turquoise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Turquoise has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 860 Turquoise?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity