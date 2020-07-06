8597 Via Mallorca

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Avail. for lease period April 1, 2020 - Sept 30, 2020. Completely Furnished, 1680 SF Cape La Jolla Gardens Townhome! Rare "West of 5" Handpicked, Private Loc.! Spotless, Designer Decor. Thoughtfully Upgraded New Kitchen! Laundry. 2 Spacious BR's and 2.5 Baths. Sun-splashed Encl. Patio. Walk to Whole Foods, Ralphs, TJ'S, & Theaters. Close to UCSD-Short drive to Beach. Pool/Spas. Exercise Rm.! A/C. 2 Car Garage. Perfect for visiting College Educators or temporary residence while rehabbing. 8585-349-8494