All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8595 Aspect Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
8595 Aspect Dr
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM
8595 Aspect Dr
8595 Aspect Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
8595 Aspect Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8595 Aspect Dr have any available units?
8595 Aspect Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8595 Aspect Dr have?
Some of 8595 Aspect Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8595 Aspect Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8595 Aspect Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8595 Aspect Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8595 Aspect Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8595 Aspect Dr offer parking?
No, 8595 Aspect Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8595 Aspect Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8595 Aspect Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8595 Aspect Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8595 Aspect Dr has a pool.
Does 8595 Aspect Dr have accessible units?
No, 8595 Aspect Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8595 Aspect Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8595 Aspect Dr has units with dishwashers.
