All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
8580 New Salem Street # 33.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8580 New Salem Street # 33
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

8580 New Salem Street # 33

8580 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8580 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8580 New Salem Street # 33 Available 08/08/20 Mira Mesa - Mesa Cove Community - Gated - Wood Floors - - Mesa Cove Community
- Gated Community
- Wood Floors on First Floor
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Backyard
- Two Car Garage
- Front Yard Landscaping Maintenance

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3448338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 have any available units?
8580 New Salem Street # 33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8580 New Salem Street # 33 currently offering any rent specials?
8580 New Salem Street # 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8580 New Salem Street # 33 pet-friendly?
No, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 offer parking?
Yes, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 offers parking.
Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 have a pool?
No, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 does not have a pool.
Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 have accessible units?
No, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8580 New Salem Street # 33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8580 New Salem Street # 33 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyEast VillageNorth ParkRancho PenasquitosRancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University