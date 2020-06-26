8549 Verlane Dr

Amenities
Spectacular 3BR/2BA home with tons of upgrades in a fantastic neighborhood with a gorgeous back yard garden & patio area.
-1200 square foot 3BR/2BA home with an attached 2 car garage.
-Well manicured landscaping in front yard with nice palms and shrubs.
-Inviting and spacious living room with stunning laminate wood floors.
-Decorative wood burning fireplace with mantle.
-Energy efficient vinyl windows throughout the home.
-Solar panel system that drastically reduces your energy bill!!
-Smart Nest thermostat control with WiFi capabilities.
-Central air conditioning.
-Central heating.
-Charming tile dining room area with custom ceiling fan/light.
-Marvelous kitchen with amazing granite counter tops.
-Stainless steel appliances include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and custom hood.
-Ample cabinet space for storage as well.
-Splendid hallway full bathroom with awesome shower tiled to the ceiling.
-Lovely master bedroom with floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors and secret home safe.
-Master bathroom has a nice vanity with a tiled shower as well.
-2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious and have great natural sunlight.
-ADT home security system installed, available for tenants use.
-Enchanting private back yard aka Gardeners Paradise!!!
-Fruit trees, planter beds with herbs, spices, peppers galore.
-Large lattice patio cover with great party lighting, perfect for BBQs and entertaining.
-Water softener system which filters all home water.
-Great garage space with pantry space, storage cabinets and tool bench.
-Washer and dryer in garage as well.
-Location is fantastic: Great schools, close to all shopping, food and grocery stores.
-Lake Murray close by for fishing, running and bike riding & San Carlos Golf Course.
-Mission Trails Regional Park nearby for hiking and outdoor activities.
-Easy access to the freeways: Interstate 8, 52 & 125
(RLNE4950191)