8549 Verlane Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:48 PM

8549 Verlane Dr

8549 Verlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8549 Verlane Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spectacular 3BR/2BA home with tons of upgrades in a fantastic neighborhood with a gorgeous back yard garden & patio area.

-1200 square foot 3BR/2BA home with an attached 2 car garage.
-Well manicured landscaping in front yard with nice palms and shrubs.
-Inviting and spacious living room with stunning laminate wood floors.
-Decorative wood burning fireplace with mantle.
-Energy efficient vinyl windows throughout the home.
-Solar panel system that drastically reduces your energy bill!!
-Smart Nest thermostat control with WiFi capabilities.
-Central air conditioning.
-Central heating.
-Charming tile dining room area with custom ceiling fan/light.
-Marvelous kitchen with amazing granite counter tops.
-Stainless steel appliances include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and custom hood.
-Ample cabinet space for storage as well.
-Splendid hallway full bathroom with awesome shower tiled to the ceiling.
-Lovely master bedroom with floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors and secret home safe.
-Master bathroom has a nice vanity with a tiled shower as well.
-2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious and have great natural sunlight.
-ADT home security system installed, available for tenants use.
-Enchanting private back yard aka Gardeners Paradise!!!
-Fruit trees, planter beds with herbs, spices, peppers galore.
-Large lattice patio cover with great party lighting, perfect for BBQs and entertaining.
-Water softener system which filters all home water.
-Great garage space with pantry space, storage cabinets and tool bench.
-Washer and dryer in garage as well.
-Location is fantastic: Great schools, close to all shopping, food and grocery stores.
-Lake Murray close by for fishing, running and bike riding & San Carlos Golf Course.
-Mission Trails Regional Park nearby for hiking and outdoor activities.
-Easy access to the freeways: Interstate 8, 52 & 125

(RLNE4950191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8549 Verlane Dr have any available units?
8549 Verlane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8549 Verlane Dr have?
Some of 8549 Verlane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8549 Verlane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8549 Verlane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8549 Verlane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8549 Verlane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8549 Verlane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8549 Verlane Dr offers parking.
Does 8549 Verlane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8549 Verlane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8549 Verlane Dr have a pool?
No, 8549 Verlane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8549 Verlane Dr have accessible units?
No, 8549 Verlane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8549 Verlane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8549 Verlane Dr has units with dishwashers.
