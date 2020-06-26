8549 Verlane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spectacular 3BR/2BA home with tons of upgrades in a fantastic neighborhood with a gorgeous back yard garden & patio area.



-1200 square foot 3BR/2BA home with an attached 2 car garage.

-Well manicured landscaping in front yard with nice palms and shrubs.

-Inviting and spacious living room with stunning laminate wood floors.

-Decorative wood burning fireplace with mantle.

-Energy efficient vinyl windows throughout the home.

-Solar panel system that drastically reduces your energy bill!!

-Smart Nest thermostat control with WiFi capabilities.

-Central air conditioning.

-Central heating.

-Charming tile dining room area with custom ceiling fan/light.

-Marvelous kitchen with amazing granite counter tops.

-Stainless steel appliances include: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and custom hood.

-Ample cabinet space for storage as well.

-Splendid hallway full bathroom with awesome shower tiled to the ceiling.

-Lovely master bedroom with floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors and secret home safe.

-Master bathroom has a nice vanity with a tiled shower as well.

-2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious and have great natural sunlight.

-ADT home security system installed, available for tenants use.

-Enchanting private back yard aka Gardeners Paradise!!!

-Fruit trees, planter beds with herbs, spices, peppers galore.

-Large lattice patio cover with great party lighting, perfect for BBQs and entertaining.

-Water softener system which filters all home water.

-Great garage space with pantry space, storage cabinets and tool bench.

-Washer and dryer in garage as well.

-Location is fantastic: Great schools, close to all shopping, food and grocery stores.

-Lake Murray close by for fishing, running and bike riding & San Carlos Golf Course.

-Mission Trails Regional Park nearby for hiking and outdoor activities.

-Easy access to the freeways: Interstate 8, 52 & 125



(RLNE4950191)